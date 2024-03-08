Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,150 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $33,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $342.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $347.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

