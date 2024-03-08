iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,193 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

