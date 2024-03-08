Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $41.94. 1,236,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,422,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

