Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,722 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 121,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

