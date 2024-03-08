Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 4,452 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Fox Factory worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 6.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $125.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

