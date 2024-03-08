WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,522,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $136.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.47. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

