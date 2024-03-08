WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:PJUN opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.