iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $457.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.66 and a 200-day moving average of $435.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

