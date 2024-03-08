WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,662 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 931.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $169,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,123 shares of company stock worth $4,533,352. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

ZM opened at $67.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

