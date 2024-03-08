ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Decreased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $773.34. 103,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,822. The company has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $752.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

