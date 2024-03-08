iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Inari Medical worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $42.28 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

