iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,145 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,668 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $219.36 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.35 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.38 and its 200-day moving average is $246.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

