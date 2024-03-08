Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

