1,483 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,621,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,769. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $147.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.06 and a 200 day moving average of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

