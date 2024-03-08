WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $399,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,591,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
