Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,699,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 255.9% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 659,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,044,000 after acquiring an additional 34,603 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $906.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $790.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

