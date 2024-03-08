WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,243 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

