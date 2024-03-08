Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CTRA opened at $26.17 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

