SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 72,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,706,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.7% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $199.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $200.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.