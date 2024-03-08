Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 114.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 103,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $184.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

