Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 566 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $329.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.62 and a 200-day moving average of $230.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

