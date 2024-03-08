Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

