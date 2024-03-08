6,428 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $286.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.46 and its 200-day moving average is $274.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

