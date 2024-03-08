Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,430,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at $389,191,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,436 shares of company stock worth $41,103,744. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

