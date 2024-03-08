Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 6,040 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,040,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Toast by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 551,493 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at $723,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast



Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

