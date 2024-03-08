Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 10,068 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,436 shares of company stock valued at $41,103,744. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $286.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

