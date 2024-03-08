John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,837 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.99% of John Wiley & Sons worth $40,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.89. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

