Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $33,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.2 %

MPC stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $180.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.