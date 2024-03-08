John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,837 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.99% of John Wiley & Sons worth $40,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $187,724,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.89.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

