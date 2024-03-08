Toroso Investments LLC Sells 78,907 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,907 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $517.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $518.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

