The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Lessened by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,144 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $55.48 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.