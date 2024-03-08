iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,524 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 534.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $179.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $180.23.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

