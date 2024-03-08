Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $978,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after purchasing an additional 835,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 0.5 %

Toro stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 96,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,272. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

