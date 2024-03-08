GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,624 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.31 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.