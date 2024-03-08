117,611 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,675,000 after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Driven Brands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,886,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 326,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Driven Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of DRVN opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

