GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 13,532 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

NCLH stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

