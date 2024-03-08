GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 57,119 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 251.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,119 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 188,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

ACAD opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

