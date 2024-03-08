Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Clearway Energy by 289.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.76%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

