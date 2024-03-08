The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,529 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $73,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,689. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

