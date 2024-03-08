Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EEM stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.