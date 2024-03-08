Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,336 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VCSH opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

