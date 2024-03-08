WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,773 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EYLD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 53,933 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $227.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

