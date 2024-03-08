16,202 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAPR. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1,974.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

EAPR opened at $25.09 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

