Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,665 shares of company stock worth $29,507,867. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $464.62 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $324.11 and a 12-month high of $467.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

