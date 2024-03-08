Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,691,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.