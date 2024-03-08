Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $9.36 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.30. 1,045,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,435,152. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

