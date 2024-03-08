Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.28% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,839,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 151,397 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

JHMM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

