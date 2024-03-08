Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPS Commerce worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,215,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 150,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $185.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average is $178.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,596.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $531,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock worth $12,748,429. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

