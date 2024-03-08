iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

