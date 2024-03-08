Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $247,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $158,723,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2,074.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $361.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $361.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

